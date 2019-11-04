Xpress Global Systems opens Ohio service center

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Xpress Global Systems (XGS) has announced a strategic expansion into Ohio with the opening of a service center in Austintown. The company expects to employ office personnel, warehouse workers and truck drivers on both a full-time and part-time basis. The facility began offering service at the end of October.

“We are very pleased to announce our expansion into Ohio,” said Greg Laminack, vice president – transportation. “This location will play a key role in our overall plans to penetrate this important market. For more than 40 years, XGS has consistently delivered floor covering products across the country. We are proud to get in to the Ohio market where a lot of our customers already ship to today.”

In addition to offering LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) transportation solutions, the company also provides warehousing and distribution services across the country with more than a million square feet of storage in key demographic locations.

The new service center in Ohio comes off the heels of the company’s expansion into Pennsylvania. XGS also opened service centers in Chicago and Dallas earlier in 2019.