Xpress Global Systems expands into eastern Pennsylvania

Allentown, Pa.–Xpress Global Systems (XGS) has expanded into eastern Pennsylvania by opening a new service center, near here. The facility is located on the banks of the Lehigh River in the nearby borough of Fountain Hill. The company said it expects to employ office personnel, warehouse workers and truck drivers on both a full-time and part-time basis.

“I am very excited about opening this strategic location in eastern Pennsylvania,” said Jeff Null, vice president – operations. “We continue to see strong growth in our company, and this facility is necessary to provide increased capacity to our network. We look forward to welcoming our new associates to the XGS team and to continue delivering excellent service to our customers.”

In addition to offering LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) transportation solutions, the company also provides warehousing and distribution services across the country with more than a million square feet of storage in key demographic locations.