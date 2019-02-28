Xpress Global Systems opens new Chicago facility

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Building on a seamless transition into its Dallas Service Center as well as successfully expanding operations in south Florida, Xpress Global Systems (XGS) continues to cultivate additional key markets including a brand-new service center in the Chicago market.

The 70,000-square-foot facility in Franklin Park, Ill., opens in late February 2019 and will increase 30,000-square-feet in size from the previous facility. This will allow XGS the ability to handle increased volume with heightened customer service and efficiency.

“The new XGS Franklin Park facility is going to greatly enhance our ability to serve the greater Chicago area,” said Alex Morataya, service center manager. “Not only have we doubled our capacity, the state-of-the-art technology upgrades are incredible and have everyone here excited. It’s our turn to show what we can do.”

XGS currently operates over 30 Service Centers, servicing over 90% of the U.S population. The new Chicago Service Center represents the latest commitment to growth with even more exciting developments on the horizon, according to the company.

“It’s an amazing time for the company as we continue to announce our latest facilities and expansions,” said Heath Maywalt, vice president operations – eastern region. “Everyone knows what a world-class commercial and industrial city Chicago is, with a rich history as an original transportation center. Franklin Park is an optimal location right next to O’Hare airport and all major expressways.”

