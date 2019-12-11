Wellmade receives Innovation Award from The Home Depot Canada

Portland, Ore.—Wellmade Performance Flooring has garnered the first runner-up Innovation Award 2019 from The Home Depot Canada. Wellmade was recognized for its Opti-Wood HDPC rigid core, waterproof hardwood flooring.

Each year, The Home Depot Canada through its Innovation Awards, identifies cutting-edge products recognized specifically for their innovation, value and efficiency. Products are reviewed storewide for consideration, across all home improvement categories.

“We’re honored to be recognized by The Home Depot Canada,” said Dick Quinlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Wellmade. “We invented the use of real hardwood bonded to our composite rigid core and created Opti-Wood HDPC waterproof hardwood flooring. We are grateful for our partnership with The Home Depot and look forward to helping them grow their flooring business.”