Välinge celebrates grand opening of Shanghai support center

Viken, Sweden—Välinge Innovation held a grand-opening event for its support center at Homag China Golden Field in Kunshan, Dec. 5. Niclas Håkansson, CEO, Välinge Sweden; Guan Jianhua, managing director, Jintian Haomai; and other leaders, corporate representatives and industry colleagues were in attendance.

“Since the Välinge Shanghai Representative Office was established in 2011, more than 150 patent license agreements have been signed in China,” Niclas Håkansson, CEO, Välinge, said in his welcome speech. “China’s furniture and flooring industries have created more business opportunities and value. The establishment of Kunshan Technical Support Center will further promote our company’s business support and development in China and surrounding areas.”

During the event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was jointly performed by Håkansson and Guan. The grand opening also contained a guided tour of the support center, including a demonstration of the production process and assembly of Threespine. Guests witnessed furniture featuring Threespine being produced in both a double-end tenoner and a CNC machine. In addition, a production demonstration of Liteback technology was carried out on site.

“Välinge is a very powerful research and development company,” Guan said. “The floor locking technology has completely changed the way people install floors and has resulted in great achievements and developments for the flooring industry. I believe that Threespine click furniture technology, which is derived from the 5G floor locking technology, will achieve the same success and encourage enterprises in the industry to join forces to actively promote this technology and to bring new ideas to the furniture market.”

The support center includes production demonstration of Threespine, Liteback and floor installation technologies; supply of customized samples for these technologies; customer education and training; laboratory tests and QC; and supply/distribution of plastics inserts.