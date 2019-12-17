Unilin division technologies expands Unizip technology to tongue, groove flooring

Luxembourg—Unilin, in cooperation with Bart Beugt, has extended Unzip—the one-panel solution for herringbone flooring—to tongue and groove profiles. Tongue and groove profiles are popular in engineered- and solid-wood parquet floors which are frequently laid as herringbone patterns.

The original Unizip technology was introduced last year at Domotex Hannover and focused on click flooring. This new locking system, which locks both short and long side of panels in a horizontal and vertical way, allowed flooring panels to be installed as herringbone without the traditional need for two sets of panels (the so called “A&B” panels or “left and right” panels).With the extension of the technology to tongue and groove flooring, the need for A&B panels will be something of the past for all types of flooring.

Bart Beugt, a company in the Netherlands focusing solely on parquets and with more than 25 years of experience in tongue and groove flooring, came up with the solution and decided to partner with Unilin Technologies to license out the patented technology.

“Unilin Technologies was the obvious choice to partner up with to make this new technology a success,” said Bart Oerlemans, owner, Bart Beugt. “They have an extensive network in the flooring world and want to achieve the same goal as me: making herringbone floors a more accessible alternative all over the world.”

The Unizip technology looks to solve many of the logistical and installation issues associated with a traditional herringbone floor. Manufacturers no longer need to manufacture two different types of panels, and as a result, manufacturers, distributors and retailers will not need to stock a second type of panel.

