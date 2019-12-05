Training magazine honors Mohawk

Calhoun, Ga.—For the 14th consecutive year, Mohawk has earned an elite spot among Training magazine’s annual ranking of the best learning and development organizations.

“At Mohawk, we enthusiastically champion personal and professional development,” said Becky Redd, director of talent management. “We respect that each person’s learning style and goals are unique, so we offer multiple resources and platforms tailored to the individual along with organizational support to encourage people to pursue their ambitions.”

Now in its 20th year, the Top 125 is Training magazine’s benchmark of excellence in workplace learning. The rankings are based on multiple factors, including annual hours of training per employee, detailed formal programs, investments in employee development and how training helps the business achieve its goals and objectives.

“Each day, hundreds of men and women across the company formally and informally train, coach and mentor employees,” Redd said. “We believe that by helping individuals fulfill their potential we help the business achieve its goals. We are delighted that Training has once again recognized our programs and ranked Mohawk among the leaders in corporate learning and development.”

In its application, Mohawk highlighted its commitment to safety, operational, technical, sales and leadership training along with its nationally recognized apprenticeship program, health coaching initiative, tuition reimbursement opportunities and retailer training resources. Mohawk was the first flooring company to be ranked on Training’s annual list, and the first manufacturing company to score a spot in the top five.

The 2020 Training Top 125 rankings will be formally announced in February at a black-tie gala preceding the magazine’s annual expo and conference, which this year will be held Feb. 24 in Orlando, Fla.

Well-known organizations in the 2020 Top 125 include AT&T, BB&T, Best Buy, Best Western Hotels, BNP Paribas, CVS, Dollar General, Edward Jones, Mastercard, Nationwide, New York Life, Visa and Walmart.

An alphabetical listing of the 2020 Top 125 organizations is available at trainingmag.com.