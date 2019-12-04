Tile of Spain presents winners of the annual Tile of Spain Awards

Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the association of over 125 Spanish tile manufacturers, has released the winners of the 18th annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. The panel of judges met Nov. 20 to select the award winners.

In the Architecture category, the award went to the “Centro de investigación del Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona” designed by PICHarchitects/Pich-Aguilera and 2BMFG Arquitectes. Members of the judging panel judging were impressed by the use of ceramics to mimic the buildings environment. Ceramic tile enveloped the facade of the existing building in a transparent “ceramic skin” to create a harmonious balance between the interior and exterior of the hospital.

Two special mentions were also made in this category. The first “Patio de los valientes y nueva sala de padres” by Elisa Valero. The judges highlighted the unexpected use of identical ceramic pieces to create a dramatic geometric space. The second special mention went to “Edificio Tívoli. Rehabilitación de edificio para 22 viviendas, local y aparcamientos” by Martín Lejárraga. The judges valued the strategic contrasting revitalization of the building.

First prize in the Interior Design category was awarded to “Sala de espera en las dársenas de una estación de autobuses” by José María Sánchez Garíca. The judges applauded the relationship between the ceramic details, geometric construction and expansive space to create a harmonious waiting area for travelers.

The judges also granted two special mentions in the Interior Design category. The first went to Vora Arquitectura for “Vallirana 47,” a 1920s farmhouse remodeled with ceramic tiles of different shapes, patterns and colors. The second mention was awarded to Kengo Kuma and Javier Villar Ruiz of KKA for their project, “Camper Paseo de Grácia” where ceramics is the prominent material of the multi-functional commercial space.

In the category reserved for Architecture students, the winning project was awarded to “Memento Mori. La presencia de la ausencia” the work of Óscar Cruz García from the Madrid School of Architecture. The judges admired the maturity and sensitivity of the student’s detailed design.

Two special mentions were also awarded to “Dance School” by Alexey Agarkov from the Moscow School of Architecture and “Barcelona Fabrica” by Felipe Sancho Cervera from the Barcelona School of Architecture.

The panel of judges was chaired by Jacob van Rijs, an architect and urban planner born in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Rijs who studied at the Delft University of Technology became a founding partner of “MVRDV” in 1993. In addition to his professional practice, Rijs is a faculty member at the University of Berlin. The panel also included Inês Lobo, Inês Lobo Architecture; David Lorente, H Architects; Eugeni Bach, Anna & Eugeni Bach; Héctor Ruiz Velázquez, Ruiz Velázquez Architecture & Design Team; Tomoko Sakamoto, Spread Editores; and Ramon Monfort,a founding member of the Centre of Ceramic Design.