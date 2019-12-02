Three key reasons to attend the 2020 Flooring Markets

Nov. 25/Dec. 2, 2019: Volume 35, Issue 11

With 2019 coming to a close and people all over the country winding down for the year, Market Maker Events is ramping up its efforts to get set for the 2020 Flooring Markets—Jan. 7-8 in Atlanta; Jan. 9-10 in Arlington, Texas; and Feb. 13-14 in Biloxi, Miss.

In support of the event, the organizer of the regional flooring events has partnered with FloorForce, a premier marketing agency specializing in the flooring industry, to create The Playbook: a free sales kit offered exclusively to 2020 Flooring Markets attendees. The Playbook, sponsored by FCNews, contains everything attendees need to sell more flooring, including marketing tips, strategies, tactics and so much more.

According to Lori Kisner, managing partner, the 2020 Flooring Markets are shaping up to be the group’s largest and most attended conventions yet. “Attendees will have access to more brands and representatives than ever before,” she said. “Because the 2020 Flooring Markets are going to be the biggest yet, we recommend that attendees, especially flooring retailers, don’t travel alone. Between the marketing presentations offered by FloorForce and the endless products to explore, there’s just not enough time for one person to experience everything the Flooring Markets have to offer.”

Following are three reasons why flooring retailers should bring their sales and marketing team to the 2020 markets:

Two minds are better than one. If you’re the owner of a flooring business, you likely wear a lot of hats around the office. When it comes time to attend the Flooring Markets, consider bringing along some- one who can dedicate their time to the digital marketing presentations. This will free up your time, allowing you to meet with more brand representatives and discover new flooring products for your business.

“It’s also a good idea to bring a sales or marketing employee with you because they spend the most time working with your customers and, in-turn, have a better understanding of what those customers actually want,” Kisner explained. “Armed with a clear understanding of consumer behavior, your sales or marketing employee will be able to draw clear takeaways from our market that will help you grow your business in 2020 and beyond.”

Manufacturers bring their A-game. Flooring brands and manufacturers support the regional Flooring Markets, because it gives them the opportunity to show off their latest and greatest products. “There is no better place for your sales and marketing team to learn about the newest flooring trends,” Kisner explained. “Manufacturers will be eager to show off their new products, and your team will be able to ask them questions directly, enabling them to sell those new products more effectively.”

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. In addition to partnering with FloorForce to produce The Playbook, FloorForce will also attend the 2020 markets to provide tech talks and one-on-one consultations with flooring retailers to help them sell more flooring. Having direct access to one of the most advanced digital marketing agencies in the industry will give Flooring Market attendees invaluable tools to grow their businesses.

If you haven’t registered for any of the Flooring Markets, now’s your chance. Pre-register for free using promo code: “FCNews” to attend. Our 2020 markets give you the chance to scope out the latest products, and as an added bonus your sales and marketing team will be able to utilize The Playbook to sell more flooring in 2020 and beyond.