Tarkett launches influencer program to support Transcend SureSet 2019 rebate

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has developed a new influencer campaign to support and promote its Transcend SureSet luxury vinyl tiles and planks and its 2019 $250 consumer rebate program to the residential market. The rebate programs end Dec. 31, 2019.

Tarkett partnered with four popular home renovation and decorating influencers including: Jessica Castaneda of the Easy Living Today blog, Jennifer Fancher of the Noting Grace blog, Madeleine Raiford-Holland of the Moderately High Maintenance blog and Saidah Washington of the Aprons and Stilletos blog. All four of these personalities were tasked with creating a home improvement project using the Transcend SureSet LVT flooring in response to important milestones or life changes such as a new baby or relationship change and then documenting their journey for their blog and social media.

Utilizing blog and social platforms, influencers shared their DIY renovation projects, weaving in how Tarkett helps make at-home installation a breeze while providing top tier durability and style. According to Tarkett, the campaign was a huge success with 454.5k impressions generated across social platforms.

The projects took about two weeks for each of the influencers but installing the flooring was a quick and simple due to SureSet and its repositionable adhesive. Each SureSet plank can be lifted and replaced up to 10 times, allowing for simple, fast and flexible installation. With 24 realistic wood and stone designs, Tarkett’s SureSet features a thin layer of pressure-sensitive adhesive applied to the sculpted wave design backing system, which makes direct contact with the subfloor. The channels on the backing allow air and moisture in the subfloor to breathe, while also absorbing sound to improve acoustics. It includes two layers of fiberglass for dimensional stability and is waterproof with moisture mitigation technology.