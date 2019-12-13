Tarkett is 2020 official sponsor for ‘Military Makeover with Montel’

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has partnered with “Military Makeover with Montel” for its second year. Airing on the Lifetime Network, “Military Makeover” offers hope and a helping hand on the home front to members of the military and their families. This special series enlists conscientious companies, designers, contractors and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country and make a difference in their communities.

Tarkett teams up with the show’s hosts, designer Jennifer Bertrand and construction manager Ryan Stanley, and local area designers and installers to recommend and provide flooring materials specific to the military family’s desires and needs. Each family has the opportunity to choose from any product in Tarkett’s residential catalog, from resilient flooring for an exercise room, to waterproof rigid core vinyl for wherever life may overflow.

The first episode of the 2020 season, airing on Feb. 14, will feature the Hixon family of Hollywood, Fla., as “Military Makeover” completely changes their home of 28 years. U.S. Navy Veteran Chris Hixon, a Retired Machinist Mate First Class bravely served his country in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield in 2007. Hixon survived combat service but sadly lost his life attempting to defend the lives of school children in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. This first episode will air on the second anniversary of the Parkland School shooting. Hixon is survived by his wife Debra and their two sons, Thomas, a Reserve Corps Marine Officer, and Corey, who was a regular with his father at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (MSD) sporting events.

“Flooring has been a much-needed component of every makeover that we’ve done," said Scott Moss, executive vice president of programming, BrandStar. "With the help of Tarkett, that call has been answered and we’re excited to have them back for 2020 as an annual partner for the second year in a row.”

Tarkett first started working with “Military Makeover” when they participated in an episode in June 2018 and then became the official flooring sponsor for the 2019 season. They received such positive feedback from customers and employees that the company decided to continue its sponsorship in 2020 to involve other distributor and retailer partners. For this first 2020 makeover episode, Tarkett will receive assistance from Daniel Flooring in Dania, Fla.

“Tarkett has always been committed to doing good in the communities where we live and work, but this was a chance to go a step further and involve our partners in those efforts,” said Jeff Fenwick, president and CEO, Tarkett North America. “Our sponsorship of ‘Military Makeover’ is a natural extension of our Tarkett Cares program, through which we’ve donated more than $600,000 in product over the last two years to worthy organizations including Habitat for Humanity and The Boys and Girls Clubs.”

Tarkett Cares encourages all employees around the world to spend up to two days a year of their work time on a charitable initiative and to share their time and expertise on a volunteer basis. Employees throughout North America have had opportunities to volunteer their time with Habitat for Humanity and other charity partners during 2019, and many are slated to give back during 2020.

Original episodes of “Military Makeover with Montel” air on Fridays, with an encore performance the same week, only on the Lifetime Network.