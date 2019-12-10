Tarkett introduces iD Mixonomi LVT

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched iD Mixonomi, a Red Dot Award winner. Inspired by the hexagon, iD Mixonomi LVT aims to inspire creative freedom where shapes and colors are combined and mixed together through thematic harmony. iD Mixonomi is ideal for hospitality, retail, higher education and corporate environments.

The collection’s diverse palette is inspired by global travel, offering a cultural array from pastels to jewel tones and bold primaries to neutrals. With eight graphic shapes and three mini-shapes that can be combined in a variety of layouts, iD Mixonomi’s standard running line of colors and geometric shapes provide a custom flooring experience—without a custom price tag. What's more, a new, state-of-the art visualizer is available at mixonomi.tarkett.com to walk designers through the layout process and visualize their selections within a space.

“For Tarkett, the term Mixonomi represents absolute creative freedom, composing shapes and colors in unexpected ways and transforming the floor into a work of art,” said Kelley Bolas, senior product manager for Tarkett North America. “The collection’s 11 dynamic shapes and 34 globally inspired hues allow designers to create an entirely unique flooring experience from the standard running line.”

Tarkett's unique surface treatment on iD Mixonomi simplifies routine floor maintenance and reduces the amount of water, energy and cleaning products needed.iD Mixonomi’s construction includes a 28-mil wear layer and polyurethane coating for performance and durability in high-traffic commercial areas. The collection is also protected by a 10-year limited commercial warranty.

iD Mixonomi is certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America; FloorScore certified; low total VOC for improved indoor air quality; phthalate-free; contains 32% pre-consumer recycled content; and is 100% recyclable through Tarkett’s ReStart reclamation program.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.