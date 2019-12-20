Shaw carpet tile manufacturing, recycling facility achieves LEED certification

Adairsville, Ga.—Shaw Industries Group (Shaw) has achieved the USGBC’s LEED Silver designation for its carpet tile manufacturing and recycling facility here (known as T1).

LEED is recognized globally as the premier mark of achievement in green building. Five green design categories are considered for certification: sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, and indoor environmental quality.

The $85-million facility, which became operational in the fourth quarter of 2016, currently employs more than 300 associates and is undergoing a $20 million expansion. The facility construction and installation of new equipment is expected to be completed in 2021. Shaw expects to employ approximately 650 associates at this location once this new capacity is fully utilized.

T1 joins Shaw’s existing portfolio of LEED certified buildings including Plant 72 and Plant 95 (corporate administrative buildings) and the Shaw Family Health Center in Dalton; a carpet tile manufacturing facility in Nantong, China; the Shaw Create Centre in Cartersville, Ga.; a Shaw Contract Group sales office in Shanghai, China and showroom in San Francisco; and Patcraft’s showroom in Chicago.

“Shaw’s commitment to people and the planet includes facility design and construction,” said Susan Farris, vice president of sustainability and corporate communications, Shaw. “It’s one of our numerous sustain[HUMAN]ability initiatives, which encompass our products, processes and operations.”