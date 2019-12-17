NWFA completes 42nd home with Gary Sinise Foundation

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 42nd home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for United States Army Sergeant Stefan LeRoy (ret.) took place on Dec. 12, in Jupiter, Fla. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member American OEM.

In 2012, while deployed in Afghanistan, Sgt. LeRoy and his platoon were clearing improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Suddenly, two IEDs detonated and Sgt. Leroy rushed to aid those injured by the blasts. While carrying an injured soldier to a Medevac helicopter, he was struck by a third explosion, resulting in the loss of both legs.

“Sgt. Leroy spent more than a month at Walter Reed Medical Center recovering from his injuries, and two years learning to adapt to his prosthetics,” said Michael Martin, NWFA President and CEO. “But just 16 months after his last surgery, in September 2014, he ran the Boston Marathon. This speaks volumes about his grit and determination. We’re honored to partner with American OEM to provide flooring for his new home.”

In addition to the 42 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 17 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 135 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the United States, with a total value of more than $4.56 million. A list of all NWFA R.I.S.E. participating companies can be found here.

By the end of this year, 70 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.

To learn more, contact the NWFA at 800.422.4556, or email anita.howard@nwfa.org.