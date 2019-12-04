NAFCD, IWPA host compliance training for wood flooring distributors

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) is partnering with the International Wood Products Association (IWPA) to host IWPA's Wood Trade Compliance Week Feb. 24-27 in Nashville, Tenn. The week-long event will provide wood industry executives and compliance professionals with a comprehensive analysis of the requirements of the Lacey Act and other laws relevant to trade in wood products.

"IWPA developed the due diligence training and resources for wood trade professionals to empower the wood products industry and provide them with the tools they need to successfully fulfill their role in sourcing decisions," said Cindy Squires, IWPA executive director. "There is no 'one-size-fits-all' approach to sourcing and compliance. These due diligence tools reflect the legal requirements and the industry's need for flexibility to adjust their corporate standards and procedures based on the particular specifications of their product, the country of origin and the complexity of their supply chain."

Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president of NAFCD, expressed the importance of partnering with IWPA. "The compliance landscape for floor covering distributors is increasingly complex, and IWPA's wood trade compliance training courses arm distribution professionals in our channel with the knowledge and resources they need stay ahead of regulations and avoid costly compliance issues."

IWPA's due diligence training courses were developed in partnership with the World Resources Institute utilizing U.S. Agency for International Development and U.K. Department for International Development funding.

The training courses will take place February 24-27 at One Century Place Conference Center in Nashville, Tenn. The cost to attend is $225 for full day courses and $115 for half day courses for IWPA members and $729 for full day courses and $419 for half day courses for nonmembers. NAFCD members will receive a 20% discount.

Registration is now open for February courses at iwpawood.org/DueDiligenceTrain.