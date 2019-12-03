Mohawk provides flooring to RMHC of Greater Chattanooga

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk recently partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga (RMHC of Greater Chattanooga) to help provide warmth and a renewed sense of home for the families and guests that enter its doors. Mohawk’s donation included new flooring for the kitchen and den area and community room on the facility’s main level.

For families with sick children, RMHC facilities across the nation often become their second home. More than 550 families stay at RMHC of Greater Chattanooga each year. Between 75% to 80% of those families have babies in the neonatal intensive care unit across the street, with RMHC of Greater Chattanooga being their only viable option for long-term lodging for months at a time.

“Our mission is simple: keep the family close while the child is sick so they can fully participate in that child’s medical journey,” said Jane Kaylor, president and CEO, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga. “We want our families to come into a safe, clean and well-kept facility. We are thankful to Mohawk for helping us make that possible.”

Over the years, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga has served many of Mohawk’s employees and their families in their time of need, according to Laura Bartley, Mohawk’s senior director of marketing communication and events. “Mohawk wants to help RMHC of Greater Chattanooga with its mission by providing flooring solutions that enhance the spaces for families who are staying long term in the house and also for the community groups who use the house as a meeting space,” Bartley said. “For Mohawk, it really is an honor to lay a new foundation in the home that love built.”

For the kitchen and den area, Mohawk donated RevWood Plus flooring. It is an ideal solution for the space because it provides durability, is scratch resistant, offers All Pet Protection and has a waterproof system. Mohawk also placed a durable SmartStrand Silk rug in the space where families can rest and recharge.

For the community room, Mohawk chose Homegrown from its Mohawk Group division. Homegrown is a woven broadloom with a timeless design. Offering residential visuals as well as commercial grade performance, Homegrown is a practical choice for this space, according Bartley. It is manufactured using Duracolor solution-dyed nylon fiber, offers permanent stain resistance and high performance and, as a Red List-free product, is a sustainable flooring option.

To learn more about Mohawk’s partnership with RMHC of Greater Chattanooga and its support of the communities where employees live, work and play, click here to watch the company’s latest video.