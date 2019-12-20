Mobile Marketing launches AI-powered web accessibility solution

Royersford, Pa.—An estimated 48.9 million people in the U.S. have disabilities, ranging from mild to severe. Despite their limitations, they are consumers who want and deserve equal access to the web to obtain goods and services—including flooring. Unfortunately, most websites are not accessible to those with disabilities and do not meet compliance standards established by the American Disabilities Act (ADA). Not only is this a disservice to millions of disabled persons, but it is also a legislative issue that is gaining attention.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a blind man who sued Domino’s Pizza because he could not order a pizza on their website. This judgment has brought accessibility to the forefront of retailer concerns, putting all retailers at higher risk of a lawsuit if their website is not ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant. In fact, lawsuits and demand letters against retailers with non-compliant sites increased 200% from 2017 to 2018 and are on track to triple 2018 numbers by year-end.

To help make websites accessible to persons with disabilities and to protect flooring retailers from ADA compliance-related litigations, Mobile Marketing is launching Enable in partnership with accessiBe, a company at the forefront of web accessibility technology. “Enable helps flooring retailers with ADA, WCAG 2.1 and Section 508 compliance in a simple, automated, and affordable way,” explained Carole Cross, CEO, Mobile Marketing. “The Enable interface doesn’t affect the design, UI or overall performance of your website. It just enhances its functionality, so people with disabilities can access your website in a way that is best for them. It is also independent of the website service provider and can be added to any site.”

Once the AI-powered technology is installed on the website, visitors can turn on a whole host of capabilities, such as audio readers, color contrasts, movement control, font size, space size and more. There is even a built-in dictionary for people with cognitive disorders.

“I am proud to have Enable on my site,” says Larry Flick, The Floor Store president and NFA member. “As a California-based retailer, we are especially conscious of the need to be on the forefront of compliance. We want people with disabilities to have full access to our website and encourage all flooring retailers to do the same.”

The technology was developed in close cooperation with disabled persons to ensure it provides the most effective help and support. It includes adaptions for persons with all types of disabilities, including blindness, amputation, Parkinson’s disease, Epilepsy, cognitive disabilities, and more. This ensures Enablenot only complies with the law but is also an ideal solution for those who need it.

“Mobile Marketing is fully committed to our vision of making the internet accessible to all by 2025, that’s why we’re so proud to be partnering with them,” said Shir Ekerling, CEO, accessiBe.“Tens of thousands of businesses will now be able to open their doors to tens of millions of people with disabilities, in the United States and beyond.”

Mobile Marketing and accessiBe will be co-presenting their new flooring industry solution at Surfaces in Mobile Marketing’s booth #212 and in the Technology Pavilion Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit enablemysite.comor call 484.933.4055.