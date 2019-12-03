Laticrete hires Dustin Prevete as senior product manager

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete,​ a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has named Dustin Prevete senior product manager of the membranes business portfolio. In this role, Prevete will drive rationalization and innovation into this high-potential business and position Laticrete for aggressive long-term sustainable growth.

“The commercial and product opportunities in the membranes category have never been higher for us at Laticrete or in the tile and flooring industry as a whole,” said Spencer Maheu, director of product management, North America, Laticrete. “Dustin’s 13-year technical background positions him well to deliver results that will help take our membranes business to the next level.”

Prior to working at Laticrete, Prevete served as group product manager at Stanley Black & Decker, where he primarily worked on the company’s DeWalt tools as well as many others under the various brands in the company’s portfolio. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Iona College.