Jim Augustus Armstrong to present at Domotex USA

Jim Augustus Armstrong, FCNews columnist and president of Flooring Success Systems, is set to speak at Domotex USA 2020. Armstrong’s presentation is titled: “How to Solve the Installation Crisis Now in Your Flooring Businesses.”

“Hopefully there will be an industry-wide solution to the shortage of qualified installers,” Armstrong said. “But until that happens it’s up to individual dealers to solve it for themselves.”

During his presentation, Armstrong will reveal strategies to help dealers find the best installers and keep them long term, even when the competition tries to poach them.

Some strategies attendees will learn include:

A proven system to attract more customers and command higher margins so dealers can afford to pay wages attractive to installers

Three flooring dealer mistakes that make it difficult to attract and keep good installers

Why installers leave for “greener pastures,” and how to prevent this from happening

How to build a 12-foot fence around installers, protecting them from being poached by the competition

How dealers can build life-long loyalty with their installation teams

What dealers should do when they can’t find quality installers

To watch a sneak-peak video of Jim’s presentation, visit JimDomotex2020.com.