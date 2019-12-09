European Patent Office confirms validity of Unilin’s European Patent

On the Nov. 22, the Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office communicated its decision to confirm the validity of Unilin’s European Patent EP 2 274 485.

This patent protects the use of coated papers employed in the inkjet printing of decor paper destined for the lamination processes that are widely used in the flooring and furniture industries. More specifically the patent relates to printable paper layers with an inkjet receiver coating that is porous enough to ensure qualitative lamination with an abrasion resistant overlay.

“This decision is an important milestone for our extensive patent coverage concerning digital decor printing technology,” said Bart Van der Stockt, managing director of Unilin, division technologies.“We received very positive feedback after the presentation of our digital printing technologies during the latest InPrint show in Munich and several important industry players have shown serious interest in licensing our technologies. We are thus convinced that the first digital printing lines using the Unilin primer and ink technologies will be operational in the very near future.”