Domotex USA optimizes educational program for 2020

Atlanta—Domotex USA is gearing up for its second season, which runs Feb. 5-7 at the World Congress Center here. Organized by Hannover Fairs USA, a Deutsche Messe subsidiary, Domotex USA is designed to foster business between manufacturers of flooring products and retail/wholesale companies, U.S. building contractors, floor installation companies and purchasing groups.

The show’s 2020 exhibitor list includes well-known names in the industry, such as USFloors, Anderson Tuftex, The Dixie Group, Mullican Flooring, Milliken, American OEM and Foss Floor, to name a few.

In addition to meeting with vendor, attendees will have access to an extensive conference-style educational program, with plenty of opportunities for quality networking on the sidelines. The three-day program is structured into four thematic areas for different target audiences: Flooring Retailers, Interior Designers, Flooring Installers and Builders/Contractors/Remodelers. It will also include two accredited designer sessions per day thanks to a new partnership between the organizers and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID).

Each day of the educational program will open with a keynote or featured speaker. Wednesday will open with international economic analyst Alan Beaulieu; Thursday’s keynote will be brand leadership expert Denise Lee Yohn; and Friday’s opening address will be given by retail consultant and trainer James Dion.