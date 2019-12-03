Domotex 2020 to showcase integrated flooring, wall and ceiling design

Hannover, Germany—The keynote theme for Domotex 2020, which runs Jan. 10-13 here, is “Atmysphere.” Following this overarching theme, the trade fair will focus on specific wellbeing-enhancing aspects of the spaces where people live and work. One such aspect is “Floor & More,” which is the idea that rugs, cork elements and design panels should not be confined to floors but can also adorn ceilings and walls creating integrated design. The upcoming Domotex will feature an array of products that exemplify this approach.

Oriental Weavers, for example, produces tapestries that can be matched with its rugs and carpets to give rooms a stylistically coherent look. Its Seychelles product is a modern machine-woven tapestry featuring an atmospheric, abstract pattern in cool tones, available in five sizes. Used in combination with its Kelim cushion coverings, with their vintage designs and warm tones that complement Oriental-style floor coverings, they create the ultimate in harmonious atmospheres. Kelim, which is available in three sizes and is made of a hardwearing mix of chenille, viscose and polyester, can also be used for squabs.

Dekwall by Wicanders, a brand owned by Amorim Deutschland GmbH, is a collection of cork-based wall elements inspired by nature. Available in a large range of patterns, textures, colors and shapes, it can be combined with Wicanders cork floor coverings to create eye-catching interiors. Options range from matching floor and wall designs to single feature walls made of Deckwall modules. And because they are made of natural cork, the modules create comforting living and work environments that are quiet and warm. These vibrantly structured wall solutions by Wicanders comprise two cork layers and are easy-care and hypoallergenic.

SwissClic panels by Swiss Krono deliver the ultimate in simplicity when it comes to realizing integrated interior concepts. The high-precision joining technology means the panels can be clicked together quickly and easily, without any special tools, to create continuous runs of wall or ceiling cladding with virtually invisible joints. The panels can be surfaced with a special primer foil, enabling them to be painted in almost any color. SwissClic panels are also available in authentic wood-look and unpolished concrete-look, yielding virtually endless interior design options. They are hard-wearing and easy-care and are also available as sound-absorbing acoustic cladding, capable of cutting ambient noise by up to 50%.