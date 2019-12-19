Crossville’s Frank Douglas retires

Crossville, Tenn.—Longtime Crossville executive Frank Douglas has retired after nearly 40 years in the tile industry. Most recently, Douglas held the title of vice president of business development for Crossville, though he served in many other roles throughout his decades with the company.

Douglas was pivotal in sourcing innovations from around the globe to help Crossville consistently lead the way for the domestic tile industry. In recent years, he led Crossville to be among the first American manufacturers to offer gauged porcelain tile panels and, just this year, his work to bring porcelain countertops to Crossville came to fruition.