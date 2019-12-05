CFL appoints new wholesale distribution sales reps

CFL has named Mike McMackins and Stacy Dunn U.S. wholesale distribution sales representatives.

McMackins brings to CFL 24 years of experience in the flooring industry. He previously worked with Pergo, Faus Group and EarthWerks in the residential wholesale distribution business while adding expertise in technical support and commercial projects.

Dunn’s background also includes 24 years in industry. She has worked with Milliken Carpet, Amtico and Karndean Designflooring and also have commercial contract experience with Spectra Contract Flooring.

“We are delighted Stacy and Mike have joined our team as both bring a wealth of knowledge that will further build successful relationships with our customers, dealers and end users for years to come,” said Steve Kramer, director of North American distribution.