CFA to honor Olga Robertson as its Person of the Year

Dec. 9/16, 2019: Volume 35, Issue 12

The Chicago Floorcovering Association (CFA) has named Olga Robertson, president of FCA Network, its Person of the Year. Robertson will be honored at the CFA Presidential Awards Dinner, scheduled for Jan. 11, at Abbington Banquets, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

FCA Network Buying Group includes 62 specialty floor covering dealers across the United States. FCA Network was founded in 2006 when Bob Hill and Robertson recognized a need in the flooring industry for retailers in secondary markets to band together as a unified group.

Robertson has been a member of the CFA since 1990 and has accomplished many “firsts” in regard to women in leadership positions in the flooring industry. She is regarded as a well-informed, astute buyer and has been lauded by other industry leaders for her negotiating skills.

“Quite honestly, I was hesitant to accept the nomination at first—it’s a Lifetime Achievement Award and I have so much more to do,” Robertson told FCNews. “That was my initial reaction, but obviously I’m honored and grateful for the recognition. It also crossed my mind that I could get some good press for FCA Network. This industry has been good to me and I can’t imagine doing anything else. I’ve met a lot of wonderful people over the years—some relationships go back over 35 years.”

Robertson said she is proud to have celebrated 41 years with FCA and Bob Hill “and having an opportunity to make a good life for myself.”

A commemorative program book is planned for the event that will allow friends and business associates to congratulate Robertson on this distinguished award. The dinner also serves as a fundraiser for the CFA Scholarship Fund, which has helped hundreds of CFA members’ children and grandchildren supplement funds to attend college.

The CFA is the oldest and largest association in the U.S., originally chartered in January 1946. It was also the first to establish a scholarship program for the children of its members. “This industry has been good to me and we should do more—as floor covering retailers—to support organizations like the Chicago Floorcovering Association and the World Floor Covering Association,” Robertson said.

For more information, send an email to chicagoflr@gmail.com or call CFA at 630.442.7094.