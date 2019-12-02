Carpet: Significant innovations enrich category in 2019

Nov. 25/Dec. 2, 2019: Volume 35, Issue 11
By Ken Ryan
Behind every great carpet is an innovation that went into the design and engineering of the product to create something unique and different. In a year in which carpet sales were lagging, there was no decline in the area of innovation as carpet mills delivered pioneering dyeing processes, enhanced twisting technologies and other performance-enhancing methods to the market.
- ANDERSON TUFTEX
About the product: AT Carpet Stain + Soil Remover is a newly rebranded carpet stain and soil remover that is approved for use on stain-resistant carpets and rugs. The range of products covered encompass wool, water-safe fabrics such as clothing and furniture, and automobile upholstery. AT Carpet Stain + Soil Remover is Cradle to Cradle certified.
- DIXIE HOME
About the innovation: As the residential space trends toward polyester, Dixie Home’s goal to offer a great value in a product that delivered great durability drove the development of its EnVision66 program. “We started with nylon 66, the best fiber in carpet,” said T.M. Nuckols, president, residential division, The Dixie Group. “We designed a collection of mid-weight cut piles, patterns and loops, which hit a value price point and shared the same color palette.”
- ENGINEERED FLOORS
About the innovation: DW Select by Dream Weaver is notable for its twist multiplier (twistX) technology that uses a 3- ply yarn as opposed to the more traditional 2-ply. The third ply secures the twist and adds to the bundle density size of the yarn, thus providing enhanced performance along with enriched style and design. DW Select will launch with 13 products but may grow to 20.
- FOSS FLOORS
About the product: Grizzly Grass is a new construction that mimics artificial grass but eliminates the negatives associated with tufted grass constructions. Most artificial grass installations are exposed to extreme conditions and are prone to zipper, lose tufts, fray, delaminate and degrade. Foss Floors seeks to eliminate these negatives with Grizzly Grass, which is available in both broadloom and tiles. It also features DuraLock technology, which bonds all fibers in place without the use of latex or other chemicals.
- KARASTAN
About the products: Ideal Vision is a SmartStrand carpet that features blended multicolor yarns with enhanced color clarity and maximum color performance. Natural tones are intermingled with pops of greens, blues, gold and burgundy for numerous design possibilities. Magnetic Allure: The plush tonal accent color yarn of this carpet seems to react to its surroundings, changing slightly depending on the backdrop.
- MOHAWK
About the innovation: ColorMax is a new dyeing process providing blended colorations, high color clarity, enhanced color saturation and maximum color performance. “ColorMax brings multi-coloration to a new level because it blends vivid and rich colors into amazing shades that set your home apart,” said Jamie Wellborn, vice president of residential carpet product development.
- PHENIX
About the product: Modern Contours was a culmination of innovative products, technologies and merchandising that generated excitement through 2019. Modern Contours’ merchandising blends patterns and textures in fashion-inspired palettes along with coordinating LVT styles to showcase a full flooring solution. Modern Contours features Phenix’s SureSoftSD fiber for comfort underfoot.
- PHILADELPHIA COMMERCIAL
About the product: Shape of Color, Philadelphia Commercial’s newest carpet collection, is engineered to perform in high-traffic applications. It includes two styles offering design versatility—Block by Block and Line by Line. Block by Block has bold contrasting colors, saturated tonal hues and neutrals that encourage the uninhibited use of color. Line by Line features a subtle color palette and sophisticated linear pattern.
- SHAW FLOORS
About the innovation: After investing a year in research, design and digital, the Anso Colorwall was reimagined in 2019 as “Color That Speaks to You.” This featured updated colors housed in a new, modern merchandising display, coupled with a digital presence for a simplified carpet shopping experience. The display unveiled 60 new “novel solids” with a subtle hint of color variation, tonal textures in 60 warm neutrals and 18 new accents offering a pop of color.
- SOUTHWIND
About the product: Classic Traditions is a solution-dyed polyester that provides an upscale look at a value price. New to the fold is a highly styled line of level cut and loop carpets designed in Southwind’s So Soft solution-dyed PET fiber featuring a 1/10-gauge construction. These carpets are fashioned in combinations of solid and barber pole yarns.
- STANTON
About the innovation: As customers continue to gravitate to lush carpet in solid and patterned looks, Stanton’s new fiber innovations set the stage for an ultra-soft experience. Pattern goods continue to be a creative focus for Stanton. “We believe our next hot look will be livable statement pieces in your home,” said Christine Zampaglione, senior director of marketing.
- TARKETT
About the innovations: In the soft surface category, Tarkett has introduced new fiber innovations, including a finer denier, solution-dyed nylon. This fiber is approximately 30% smaller than traditional commercial-grade nylons, thus reducing the potential for crush and wear while not sacrificing aesthetics.