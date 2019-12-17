Cali releases Hawaii-inspired Windward collection

San Diego, Calif—Cali has launched the Windward collection, a boutique offering of five new Cali Vinyl Pro flooring styles. The luxury vinyl plank floors borrow visuals from tropical woods like koa, mango and teak to bring customers the authentic look and feel of these rare timbers. Specialized imaging and surface embossing make rich colors and grains accessible to homeowners without harming any trees, allowing them to create their own island-inspired escapes.

Windward collection floors are rigid core—fortified by GeoCore, a flexible limestone composite. This strengthening layer resists indentation, improves dimensional stability and keeps planks lying flat. Like all Cali Vinyl collections, Windward styles are 100% waterproof and can be installed in kitchens, bathrooms and basements. An extra-durable construction allows for easy cleaning and includes a commercial-grade 20-mil-thick scratch-resistant wear layer for busy homes. Sturdy click-lock milling makes for fast room transformations with no need for glue or nails.

Among the five new colors are Sunset Koa and Koa Accent, which capture the flowing grain and glowing color of this native Hawaiian tree. Although the acacia koa is the second most common tree on the islands, over-harvesting has prompted its protection by local law. These two flooring styles allow customers to replicate the look of this wood without affecting the species’ population. Koa Accent bears intricate diamond patterns inspired by Polynesian design.

See the entire collection here.