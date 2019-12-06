Cali launches new Cali Vinyl Pro with Mute Step

San Diego, Calif.—Cali is adding an extra layer of comfort to its Cali Vinyl line this winter. The company’s new collection, Cali Vinyl Pro with Mute Step, includes attached acoustic padding for quieter rooms and softer steps. The specialized IXPE cushion lines the bottom of each plank, providing an extra layer of sound insulation.

Similar to all Cali Vinyl collections, Mute Step is 100% waterproof and can be installed in kitchens, bathrooms and basements. An extra-durable construction allows for easy cleaning and includes a commercial-grade 20-mil scratch-resistant wear layer for busy homes. Sturdy click-lock milling is ideal for fast room transformations with no need for glue or nails.

As a progression of Cali Vinyl Pro, Mute Step contains the same GeoCore spine as its predecessor. According to Cali, this layer of flexible limestone composite helps prevent indentation and increases dimensional stability, allowing planks to be installed right out of the box without any acclimation or transition pieces.

Twelve styles inspired by seaside colors and textures bear authentic hardwood imagery with surface embossing that matches up with knots and grains. From the warm hues of Coastal Eucalyptus and Huntington Hickory to stormier grays such as Breakwater Oak and Long Shore Pine, Cali promises a shade for every aesthetic.

Cali Vinyl Pro with Mute Step is now available at califloors.com and through select flooring dealers across the country.