Bruce launches new rigid core flooring

Mountville, Pa.—Bruce is launching LifeSeal, a new rigid core flooring that delivers 100% waterproof protection. LifeSeal is built to withstand dents, scratches, spills, stains and fading from sunlight. The product line will be launching first through AHF distributors JJ Haines and FlorStar and will be available at retail in early 2020.

“No matter which segments our retailers target—now or in the future—AHF Products has the partnerships, products and selling tools to help customers expand sales,” said Brian Parker, director – product management. “We are building our business by really listening to our customers and reacting very quickly and specifically to meet the needs of the market. LifeSeal is a result of this collaboration—a great, competitively-priced product for dealers, builders, remodelers and contractors, backed by the venerable Bruce name. We are bringing it to market with respected partners like JJ Haines and FlorStar who have the relationships and the resources to ensure our customers’ success.”

LifeSeal aims to provide benefits over traditional vinyl products. The proprietary LifeSeal core construction eliminates air pockets, which results in increased product hardness and protection from moisture. It is dimensionally stable and doesn’t telegraph subfloor imperfections. 100% waterproof planks are ideal for high-moisture areas—even kitchens, bathrooms, mudrooms and basements where floors can get the wettest. When exposed to water, planks will not swell, buckle or lose integrity.

The rigid core and thick wear layers protect against dents and other surface damage; while the urethane wear layer assures long-lasting protection from scratches, scuffs and stains. It is quick to install, simply clicking into place, and with no acclimation time. An antimicrobial IXPE foam pad backing aims to provide more cushion and softness underfoot than rigid core vinyl without an attached pad, and offers superior acoustic performance.

“AHF has the advantage of not being a single-product manufacturer,” said Jon England, chief sales and marketing officer, JJ Haines. “Its strong legacy in solid and engineered wood products brings a fresh, customer-focused perspective to LifeSeal, based on a combination of design and features and benefits that consumers really want. Differentiation in this market relies on many factors. Our retailers will benefit from having a reliable inventory and being able to offer a good product mix for their customers, backed by a brand people know and trust, and serviced by a proven, experienced team.”

Scott Rozmus, president and CEO, FlorStar, added that AHF is uniquely qualified to bring LifeSeal to market. “Their global manufacturing and sourcing relationships allow them to develop trusted and branded product of high quality that also offers great design and competitive, stable pricing. That combination brings trust and value to customers, ranging from the builder and retailer, all the way to the consumer.”

LifeSeal flooring is available in a range of today’s most popular wood-looks, in 6 x 48-inch and 7 x 60-inch planks. Fifteen distinct visuals are each designed to mimic the natural allure of traditional oak or rustic oak hardwoods. Two versatile lines, Classic (12-mil wear layer) and Trending (20-mil wear layer), allow shoppers to choose from warm browns, creamy neutrals and cool grays. Color matched trim adds a finishing touch.

The Classic line is backed by a 35-year limited warranty, residential use. The Trending collection is made for light commercial use, with a lifetime limited warranty, residential use and 10-year limited warranty, light commercial use.