Become a host buyer at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2020

Shanghai, China—The organizers of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor invite wood and resilient flooring professionals to become hosted buyers at the 2020 show and meet 60 top wood and resilient flooring manufacturers from the region. The selected hosted buyers will receive free hotel accommodation for four nights, VIP status, exclusive invitation to the VIP International Party and more.

Within two decades of development, a complete system has been emerged in the Chinese wood flooring industry, making the country one of the major producers of wood flooring in the world. With roughly 3,000 wood flooring manufacturers in China, the demand is still rising, especially due to the appeal the products have abroad.

The resilient flooring also had another spectacular year of growth in both sales and volume and is gaining again the positive momentum. Mostly due to the performance of subcategories such as SPC rigid core flooring. SPC flooring is a very young category, and yet the flooring experts consider it a revolutionary product. The industry leaders are mainly located in China.

Therefore, Domotex asia/ChinaFloor invites flooring professionals to meet China’s top wood, SPC, LVT and WPC flooring companies. The 2020 Wood and Resilient Flooring Hosted Buyers Program will take place March 23 at the Sheraton Hotel as part of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor.