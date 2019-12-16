AHF Products launches hardwood flooring with Densitek core

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products is transforming its entire line of domestically produced engineered hardwood with the new Densitek core, a high-performance composite material which provides improved dent resistance and faster installation when compared to traditional plywood core. Engineered wood floors with Densitek give consumers the stability, strength and protection they expect with the added beauty of a real hardwood veneer.

“We look at flooring from the consumer’s perspective to identify clear problems to solve,” said Mike Bell, COO, AHF Products. “It’s really all about performance. Specifically engineered with hydrophobic technology to resist moisture absorption, Densitek is engineered to give consumers their most desired flooring—real hardwood—with the durability, resistance to moisture and ease-of installation they need. And, since the floors with Densitek are indeed real hardwood, there is also a sustainability story here that non-wood (plastic) products can’t offer.”

Made up of layers, engineered hardwood with Densitek core is constructed with a 100% natural wood veneer top. What’s more, while performance is improved across-the-board, it does not change the floor’s visuals or textures in any way. The enhanced construction is being incorporated seamlessly in both new and existing engineered hardwood flooring collections. The conversion of all AHF Products’ domestic engineered hardwood product collections to the Densitek core—including the Bruce, Hartco, Capella and Robbins brands—will be completed March 2020.

According to AHF Products, Densitek core is denser and less porous than solid wood or a plywood core, offering greater dent resistance, dimensional stability and moisture resistance. Built to perform, the Densitek core is more than 33% harder and 50% more water resistant than a traditional plywood core. Since no acclimation is needed, the floors can be installed anywhere in the home, above or below grade. In addition, higher utilization of harvested timber in the manufacturing process translates to a lower impact on the environment.

In addition to floors with the Densitek core, AHF Products also offers Hydropel by Bruce. Thanks to a proprietary protective coating and ultra-dense structure, this 100% hardwood floor is fully waterproof up to 36 hours. This addresses areas where there are spills and splashes, including kitchens, bathrooms, basements, mud rooms and entryways.