AHF Products hosts ribbon cutting for newly expanded hardwood plant

Beverly, W.Va.—Federal, state and local officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late November at the AHF Products hardwood plant here to honor the new 85,000-square-foot expansion of the manufacturing facility in Randolph County.

“On Jan. 1 of this year, we’ll celebrate our first anniversary since the carve-out and split from Armstrong Flooring, and what a first year it’s been,” said Brian Carson, president and CEO of AHF Products. “Next year is going to be a year of growth for us.”

The plant, formerly owned by Armstrong Flooring, will also use the new space for added manufacturing capacity. The Beverly facility is one of the largest pre-finished solid hardwood flooring plants in the country.

“We’re very excited about the expansion,” said Blaine Emery, AHF plant manager. “This is a great development for AHF Products because it allows us to grow our capabilities at this plant and continue to be a major contributor to the economy of this region.”