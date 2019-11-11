Tarkett introduces new patterns to Garden Walk collection

Solon, Ohio—Due to the tremendous success of Tarkett’s original Garden Walk collection of 12 patterns and colorways, the manufacturer has expanded the line with two new styles—Solana and Allium—that reflect the same commitment to establishing quiet, restorative spaces, especially in today’s interiors.

According to Tarkett, though the collection was originally designed with senior living spaces in mind, its soft colors and patterns have also been successful in corporate, retail and other healthcare environments. Both new patterns feature soft geometric foundations, balanced by organic overlays—a combination of elements that introduces a more contemporary aesthetic, along with rich depth, texture and plenty of softness.

Solana features a brick-like inlay beneath wandering ivy vines. Available in broadloom, this style offers luxurious plushness with minimal pattern lines, creating expansive areas without obvious pattern repeats.

Allium layers the impression of a garden trellis and scattered leaves beneath tip sheared accents of a large damask. The random cut of each modular tile creates a meandering, handmade feel in every step.

As the wellness industry continues to evolve, more and more clients expect to live, work and rejuvenate in spaces that actually help them thrive. The Garden Walk collection was developed from this need to create atmospheres of betterment, making healthful spaces feel less clinical and more restorative.

Within this single line, Tarkett now has 14 patterns reminiscent of organic material, three of which have been created in collaboration with designer Suzanne Tick. These patterns bring an updated, sophisticated approach to biophilic design, and offer a variety of scale across Powerbond, Modular and Broadloom platforms, so the collection can work in any space. The line also offers 12 colorways, which have been informed by Tarkett’s latest research for wellness, aged care and memory care. This warm array of color and pattern gently introduces a restorative calm and embraces the imperfect beauty of the natural world. The different weights of pattern and color throughout the collection have been designed very intentionally, allowing the patterns to coordinate with each other, but in a new, more elegant way.

Tarkett has divided the Garden Walk collection into two portfolios for easier selection: Modular/Powerbond constructions and Broadloom. Each design is created with 100% solution-dyed DYNEX yarn, making them colorfast to light, contaminants and harsh cleaning agents.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.