Shaw showcases sustainability efforts at Greenbuild

Dalton—For the third year in a row, Shaw Industries Group (Shaw) hosted an Education Lab as part of the annual USGBC Greenbuild conference and expo in addition to showcasing a test installation of an innovative new trade show carpet product and highlighting the sustainability focuses of the company’s Patcraft, Shaw Contract and Shaw Floors Builder Group brands.

Shaw offered five CEU-credit approved education sessions in its Education Lab. The sold-out sessions provided fresh thinking and continuing education opportunities for approximately 500 attendees. Featured speakers included subject matter experts from The International WELL Building Institute, Health Care Without Harm, Purpose Built Communities, Enterprise Community Partners, Veneklasen Associates, Greystar, Center for Active Design and the University of Georgia’s New Materials Institute in addition to Shaw.

Echoing the U.S. Green Building Council’s commitment to sustainable and resilient communities and cities, Shaw’s participation in Greenbuild centered on highlighting best practices and lessons learned in specific sectors—including affordable housing, health care, multifamily and residential housing.

“The spaces where we learn, create and come together to solve our greatest challenges have a significant impact on wellbeing,” said Susan Farris, vice president sustainability and corporate communications at Shaw Industries. “That’s why at Shaw we’re keenly focused on the ingredients that go into our products and the impacts of sound, moisture and other design elements on people in addition to global challenges like climate change and ocean plastics.”

The conference provided an opportunity for various Shaw brands to showcase their sustainability efforts, including:

Shaw Contract debuting its 2 Degrees sustainability journal

Patcraft releasing its sustainability themed Idea Book

Healthy Home market insights from the Shaw Floors team

Shaw Specialty Markets unveiling its innovative, new trade show carpet COMFOR3T

“We are proud to be a part of Greenbuild again,” Susan Farris continued. “At Shaw, we work closely with a large network of partners and organizations to help us continue to take the next step forward, across every element of our sustainability strategy to support the wellbeing of people and the planet.”



