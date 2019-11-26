Patcraft introduces Mark Making

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft, a leader in high-performance commercial flooring, has launched its latest LVT collection, Mark Making. Inspired by the artistic application of mark making and the graphic technique of sketch, patterns are brought to life with subtle movement, resulting in a textile quality.

This versatile resilient collection is available in 6 x 48-inch planks and 17 colorways ranging from subdued neutrals to energetic brights. The bold and bright color offerings are ideal to provide designs for wayfinding, logos and orientation within a space.

“Mark Making was designed to provide a hard surface option with a softer, textile-like appearance,” said Kelly Stewart, senior hard surface designer for Patcraft. “While working with the design, we saw how a repeated mark transformed into an organic pattern with subtle movement, which ultimately resulted in a soothing visual with soft features to create comforting environments.”

Within the Mark Making product design, hatches and dabs cluster together to create pattern and texture and enhance the collection’s artistic aesthetic. The neutral colorways combined with the abstract pattern result in a textile quality to create warm, inviting spaces.

Featuring a 20-mil wear layer for superior durability, Mark Making is polish and buff optional for hassle-free maintenance. The 5mm product construction allows for installation alongside carpet without the need for transition and an ExoGuard+ finish provides enhanced scratch and stain resistance. Mark Making is designed to perform in high-demand environments and offers a 15-year limited commercial warranty. Mark Making is fully produced in the USA.