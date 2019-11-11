Obit: Benjamin A. Hagood Sr.

Charleston, S.C.—It is with great sadness that Southern Diversified Distributors announces the passing of Benjamin Hagood Sr., past president and CEO of William M. Bird, Nov. 9, 2019.

Hagood was a visionary and a leader in the flooring industry for 50 years. He was William M. Bird’s sixth president before retiring from the then 128-year-old company at the end of 1993. During his career, he served as a member on the NAFCD board and was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the NAFCD in 2012.

Hagood is survived by his wife of 65 years, four sons and their wives, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His legacy of faith, family and leadership permeates the William M. Bird core values that define the company today. All who knew him appreciated his modesty, enthusiasm and gentleness. Hagood will be greatly missed among the William M. Bird and Southern Diversified Distributors family of companies.