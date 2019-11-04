Novalis hires new distribution sales manager for eastern division

Dalton—Novalis Innovative Flooring has announced that Ryan Dufault has joined its North American operations as distribution sales manager, eastern division for its NovaFloor brand. In this role, Dufault will be responsible for driving growth of the NovaFloor brand and the day-to-day planning, sales and promotion of NovaFloor.

Dufault joins Novalis most recently from Stanley Black and Decker. Prior to Stanley Black and Decker, he held roles of increasing responsibility in sales and account management with Newell Brands.

“As we continue to focus on the growth of NovaFloor and our capabilities in North America, adding talented individuals with a broad range of experiences is key,” said Nate Hohenstein, director of strategic accounts. “Ryan’s experiences will help us drive our NovaFloor programs and growth in our eastern division.”

