MSI sponsors show house benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta—MSI is a Silver Sponsor for the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ Home for the Holidays Show House. In addition to being a sponsor for this annual event, several MSI products are used throughout the home—including the company’s Q Premium Natural Quartz and Arterra Porcelain Pavers.

“We are thrilled that architectural designer Frank Heery of Harrison Design chose to incorporate several of MSI’s most innovative products into this truly exceptional 5,000-square-foot-home,” said Emily Holle, director of trend and design, MSI. “And as one of the sponsors, we’re proud that this event benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and I encourage our clients and customers to attend.”

The 1950s-era Saltbox home has a focus on wellness with a spa dedicated to health and mediation. What’s more, it features several additions and layout modifications which give it a sense of history. “You can imagine that it was added onto over time,” Heery said. “We wanted to show people what you can do with a renovation. You don’t always have to build new.”

The showhouse welcomes visitors from Nov. 14 to Dec. 8. It is located at 4825 Woodvale Drive NW Atlanta, Ga., 30327. Each room is uniquely designed by several of the top interior designers in the South East.

Visitors can find the home’s featured MSI products—along with a full line of the company’s natural stone, decorative mosaics, luxury vinyl tile and more—at the nearby MSI Atlanta Showroom and Distribution Center located at 7950 Troon Circle Austell, Ga., 30168.