Mohawk sees sustainability as second nature at Greenbuild 2019

Atlanta—Mohawk Industries’ overarching theme at Greenbuild 2019, “Sustainability Is Second Nature,” looks to drive home the manufacturer’s commitment to creating a “believe in better”culture across all divisions that will provide consumers and designers with advanced and innovative sustainable flooring solutions. Mohawk’s growing portfolio of residential and commercial flooring solutions will be exhibited in booth space 805 at the Georgia World Congress Center through Nov. 22.

“We have to reach a point where sustainable solutions for the built environment are not something we think about and talk about—but something we just do,” said George Bandy Jr., Mohawk Flooring North America chief sustainability officer. “They have to become so ingrained in our thinking that innovation and transparency are the golden standards that create a baseline from which everything else is measured. Every day at Mohawk, we approach our design and manufacturing processes with the mindset to create better products for a betterworld. Sustainability is simply second nature for our company.”

Greenbuild offers Mohawk the opportunity to showcase its sustainable products and share its handprinting strategy with thousands of building professionals. Mohawk Group, Mohawk Flooring and Daltile are represented at the conference. Products featured at this year’s expo include:

Owls , designed by Jason F. McLennan in collaboration with Mohawk Group, captures the essence of the North American birds of prey through color and patterning.This distinctive, yet versatile biophilic commercial carpet plank offers two 12 x 36-inch patterns inspired by the mottled shades of black, brown, tan and gray in the plumage of owls as they lift into the air. Owls meets the stringent requirements of Living Product Petal Certification and is produced in Glasgow, Va., at Mohawk Group’s Living Site.

, designed by Jason F. McLennan in collaboration with Mohawk Group, captures the essence of the North American birds of prey through color and patterning.This distinctive, yet versatile biophilic commercial carpet plank offers two 12 x 36-inch patterns inspired by the mottled shades of black, brown, tan and gray in the plumage of owls as they lift into the air. Owls meets the stringent requirements of Living Product Petal Certification and is produced in Glasgow, Va., at Mohawk Group’s Living Site. Air.o is a hypoallergenic Unified Soft Flooring (USF), which is completely recyclable at the end of its life. It does not absorb moisture, which helps prevent the growth of allergens and microbes, and is easy to clean and VOC-free. Air.o is engineered with just one material, making it 100% recyclable.

is a hypoallergenic Unified Soft Flooring (USF), which is completely recyclable at the end of its life. It does not absorb moisture, which helps prevent the growth of allergens and microbes, and is easy to clean and VOC-free. Air.o is engineered with just one material, making it 100% recyclable. Relaxing Floors is a 12 x 36-inch carpet plank collection designed by 13&9 in collaboration with Fractals Research and Mohawk Group based on fractal patterning found in nature. These patterns, which scientific research shows have stress-reductive qualities, have been proven to reduce stress by as much as 60%. This flooring system utilizes nature’s “building blocks” to give our eyes a break from the digital world and deliver the essence of nature to commercial spaces. Relaxing Floors is also a Living Product collection.

is a 12 x 36-inch carpet plank collection designed by 13&9 in collaboration with Fractals Research and Mohawk Group based on fractal patterning found in nature. These patterns, which scientific research shows have stress-reductive qualities, have been proven to reduce stress by as much as 60%. This flooring system utilizes nature’s “building blocks” to give our eyes a break from the digital world and deliver the essence of nature to commercial spaces. Relaxing Floors is also a Living Product collection. EverStrand is created through one of the most innovative manufacturing processes in the world: Continuum. Through Continuum, Mohawk recycles reclaimed PET plastic bottles into the polyester fiber used to produce soft and durable residential carpet.

This year at Greenbuild, Mohawk is also highlighting its innovative virtual reality technology. The platform gives contract designers the power to envision every facet of a project’s floor plan in a fully immersive virtual experience. A more sustainable customer specification solution, Mohawk’s groundbreaking VR technology helps minimize sample waste by digitizing earlier stages of the flooring specification process.

As part of its ongoing efforts to increase its positive social handprint, Mohawk has become one of the largest recyclers of PET soda and water bottles in North America. In 2017 alone, the flooring manufacturer diverted more than 6.2 billion plastic bottles from landfills to be recycled specifically into EverStrand. Additionally, since 2007, more than 150 million pounds of used carpet have been diverted from landfills through Mohawk’s ReCover recycling program. Mohawk also has reduced its amount of water consumption by more than 450 million gallons since 2010.

“With a strong tradition of doing the right thing, we are working to create a world where all people are valued, where health and well-being are prioritized and where sustainable use of resources drives every action,” Bandy added.