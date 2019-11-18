Mohawk returns to Greenbuild Conference as premier sponsor

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries is once again a premier sponsor of the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, which is returning to Atlanta, Nov. 19–22 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Mohawk’s growing portfolio of residential and commercial flooring solutions, which are designed to minimize environmental footprints while increasing social “handprints,” will be exhibited in booth 805.

“For more than a quarter century, USGBC has been working with partners like Mohawk to advance our goal of green buildings for all and Greenbuild is where we come together to shape the next phase of that journey,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council. “Mohawk has been a committed partner of USGBC’s and is a driving force for the green building industry. We are grateful for its support and presence as Greenbuild heads to Atlanta.”

George Bandy Jr., chief sustainability officer of Mohawk Flooring North America, will welcome guests and officially open the second day of Greenbuild ahead of this year’s much-anticipated keynote speaker: President Barack Obama. The Wednesday keynote event will take place Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

“We are incredibly honored to welcome the green building world to our very own backyard,” Bandy said. “Each year the possibilities for living sustainably grow because of the dedicated people who attend this conference and because of manufacturers and other companies that deliver the most sustainable solutions to the marketplace. We at Mohawk are driven by innovation and transparency, so that every day we approach our design and manufacturing processes with the mindset to create better products for a better world.”

Mohawk is a leader in the flooring industry in sustainability with a large portfolio of solutions across hard and soft surface, for both the home and the workplace. Attendees at Greenbuild will encounter a number of these floor coverings, including the manufacturer’s latest Living Product collection—a carpet plank system designed by Jason McLennan in collaboration with Mohawk Group and inspired by the plumage of North American owls, as well as Air.o, a 100% recyclable soft flooring that is also hypoallergenic, easy to clean and VOC free.

For more information, visit mohawksustainability.com.