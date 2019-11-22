Masland Contract’s latest line taps into Econyl regenerated nylon

Cartersville, Ga.—Masland Contract launched its latest line, Crafted, which was executed with Econyl regenerated nylon. The collection celebrates skillful artistry and innovative materials with an intentional focus on creating products that work together in a holistic approach.

Masland Contract brought the line to life with the high-performing properties of Econyl nylon, harmonizing the abstract patterns, versatile colors and captivating textures that make this contemporary carpet tile collection unique.

Crafted redefines the interior experience. With a sustainable application and the circular components of Econyl yarn, it’s a carpet tile that designers can feel good about specifying.

Econyl is made from waste that would otherwise pollute the world’s landfills and ocean—including fishnets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring and industrial plastic. Using Econyl regenerated nylon reduces the global warming impact of nylon by up to 80% compared with material generated from oil.

Combined with the Sustaina backing system, Crafted has one of the highest total-recycled contents of any product in the industry, at 82% with 26% post-consumer and 56% pre-consumer. In addition, there are no red-listed components used in the manufacturing of the products.

“Crafted launch is very exciting for the entire Masland Contract team,” said Suzanne Zurfluh, marketing director at Atlas | Masland Contract. “This launch marks another step in our continued efforts to lead a sustainable business. With this collection, we proved it’s possible to create beautiful, high-performing carpet, without depleting the earth’s resources.”

“It was an honor to collaborate with the Masland Contract team on this project,” said Giulio Bonazzi, Aquafil chairman.“This collection captures a strong sustainable story and plays with color and texture to embody the artisan spirit. It was wonderful to see how they tactfully used Econyl to bring Crafted to life.”