Laticrete announces 2020 product launches at Total Solutions Plus

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete gave attendees at​the 10th annual Total Solutions Plus conference an exclusive sneak peek at two 2020 product launches—SpectraLock 1 and Laticrete Select-Bond—that will move the needle forward for the industry.

SpectraLock 1, a pre-mixed, stain-proof grout with epoxy performance, offers superior strength, rapid curing and the ability to be submerged. According to Laticrete, it also meets more standards under ANSI A118.3 than any other pre-mixed grout on the market. Laticrete Select-Bond is an adhesive system consisting of a highly versatile polymer-modified adhesive designed to be used either alone or with one of three Laticrete Select-Bond Kits—Rapid, Non-Sag and High-Performance—for additional performance enhancements. The system enables contractors to reduce the cost of inventory and the ability to create whatever adhesive is needed on the job site​. Both products will be available for purchase in early 2020.​

“With Total Solutions Plus bringing the tile industry together each year, we knew this would be the best place to share our significant product advancements with the industry,” said Spencer Maheu, Laticrete’s director of product management.“SpectraLock 1 and Laticrete Select-Bond are two new products that stand for everything we believe about addressing our customers’ pain points and helping Laticrete users efficiently deliver installations that last a lifetime. We want the market to expect more from their products, in the performance and value they deliver, and nothing speaks to that better than SpectraLock 1 and the Laticrete Select-Bond adhesive system.”