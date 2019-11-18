I4F announces 2020 trade show lineup

Willemstad, Curaçao—I4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, is exhibiting at all four major global flooring shows in 2020. In January 2020, the company will have booths at Domotex in Hannover, Germany, as well as at The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas. I4F will also exhibit at Domotex USA, in Atlanta in February and Domotex asia/ChinaFloor at the end of March.

I4F will showcase all the latest technologies and innovations immediately available via an I4F license from each of its patent clusters. I4F’s Patent Cluster Concept offers cutting-edge solutions in the areas of locking, board and wall panels, surface finishing, manufacturing processes as well as materials and panel composition.

“Innovation and freedom of choice have formed the cornerstones of our ethos since the very beginning,” said John Rietveldt, I4F’s CEO. “And our vision to support the global flooring industry by providing accessibility to groundbreaking innovation is more prevalent now, than ever before. This is who we are, and this is reflected in everything we offer. 2020 will be a milestone year whereby past differences can be put aside enabling a revived focus on innovation and growth.”

I4F’s management team will be present at all the exhibitions and will be available to meet with licensees and new prospects.