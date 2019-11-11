Guests are invited to create with Durkan at BDNY in Manhattan

New York—As Boutique Design New York (BDNY) continues today at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, guests at Durkan’s booth 3527 are experiencing a curated showcase of the latest broadloom, carpet tile and enhanced resilient tile collections for hospitality interiors. Also being highlighted this year is the flooring manufacturer’s commitment to delivering industry-leading customer tools that enhance the creative process, including p.s.—Durkan’s Personal Studio interactive design technology.

“As the hospitality division of Mohawk Group, Durkan offers unmatched leadership in design, innovation and sustainability across multiple flooring categories spanning hard surface to carpet,” said Elizabeth Bonner, creative design director for Durkan. “We can truly provide any flooring solution for any hospitality space our customers could imagine. Imagining the possibilities and engaging in meaningful collaboration is a key theme for us this year at BDNY and in Durkan’s overall approach to unparalleled product development, customer solutions and tools.”

Within Durkan’s booth at BDNY this year, guests have the opportunity to create their own design story at a special interactive station. Using plexiglass screens to create different and unexpected designs guests can experiment, play and discover their own “unknown possibilities.”

Also available to guests at the Durkan booth is p.s.—Personal Studio. Guests can use Durkan’s latest interactive tool to design, personalize and review their own custom flooring products online. P.s. gives access to best-in-class customer solutions—customize color, patterns and backgrounds of running line products, visualize them in room settings and order digital or printed samples—with just the click of a button.

Durkan’s latest collections and comprehensive hospitality flooring solutions being showcased at BDNY 2019 include:

Free Play

This unique collection showcases the Durkan creative team’s design expertise, resulting in an inspiring portfolio of coordinating patterns that pair together in unexpected ways. Free Play was developed using fundamental elements of the cadavre exquis (or “exquisite corpse”) technique created by the Surrealists.

This approach to art, in which several artists collaborated on the same piece without knowing what had been added by the artist before them, was intended to unlock the imagination and experiment with styles or modes of design that pushed the artists beyond their routine practices. Free Play is featured in Definity, Durkan’s advanced sculptured multi-level cut and loop manufacturing technology. The collection is also offered in Durkan’s Synthesis, Pattern Perfect, PDI carpet tile and tufted broadloom.The full collection can be used together as a coordinating system across different hospitality applications.

Sakiori

Sakiori speaks to the human desire for tactility by combining the soft look of textiles and carpet with the durability of resilient hard surfaces for hospitality. This collection includes three enhanced resilient tile patterns: Hemstitch, a traditional weave; Weave, a multi-width cord-like weave; and Linked, a vertical striated weave. All styles reference the craft of hand-stitching and weaving and pay homage to the makers of yesterday and today.

A coordinating neutral color palette allows for mixing and matching to create unique installations across 18 x 36-inch, 9.84 x 39.37-inch and 9.25 x 59.25-inch format planks. The collection is recommended for specification in a variety of hospitality spaces, and anywhere else designers are looking to inject warmth through softer visuals. Sakiori combines visual texture and physical attributes to create innovative resilient flooring with a textile aesthetic and the cleanability of resilient tile.

Large & Local

Each colorway in the new Large & Local collection of enhanced resilient tile is named after a local mountain gap or destination in close proximity to Durkan’s North Georgia resilient production facility. The Georgia mountains are themselves tough and resilient, as is this collection, which makes it an excellent choice for high-traffic, hardworking settings that extend a warm welcome to valued guests. The collection features clean wood visuals with minimal graining, as well as rustic visuals with coarse graining and a circle sawn texture.

With a natural color range and matte surface reminiscent of European hand-oiled finishes, these versatile planks are well-suited for different types of hospitality interiors. Large & Local features extra-wide and long planks measuring 9.25 x 59-inch in a selection of 16 styles and is FloorScore certified.

BDNY continues on its final day today until 5:00 p.m. EST.