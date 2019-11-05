Floor 360’s Design for a Difference organizes charity makeovers in Madison, Milwaukee

Madison, Wis.—Floor360, a leading provider of design-driven flooring, announced the completion of the interior makeovers of Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center in Madison and Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center in Milwaukee through its sponsorship of Design for a Difference movement. The makeovers were made possible by over 300 donors and volunteers from Madison and Milwaukee, and we completed Oct. 12 in Madison and Oct. 13 in Milwaukee.

The makeover process began April 2019, when Floor360 announced that Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center in Madison would receive a free interior makeover of their facility. In June, Floor360 Milwaukee, in partnership with Milwaukee Magazine, announced that Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center would receive a charity makeover. Soon after, volunteer design teams started planning the makeovers and meeting with the people who use the facility most to determine their needs and wish lists for the spaces.

Angela Skalitzky, Madison project manager, and Kelly Kuehn, Milwaukee project manager, each requested and received the following donations:

Fifty interior designers in Madison and 13 individuals in Milwaukee volunteered their time, talent and labor.

Jaeckle Distributors donated 1,850 square feet of maple hardwood from Mercier Wood Flooring, 1,750 linear feet of 6-inch vinyl base, 10 stair treads, vinyl stair nose with prep materials and adhesives to Madison.

Jaeckle Distributors donated 1,400 square feet of Mannington luxury vinyl to Milwaukee.

Shaw Floors donated 4,100 square feet of luxury vinyl plank and adhesive to Madison.

Daltile donated 350 square feet of tile to Madison.

Terra Domus Tile donated 50 square feet of custom backsplash tile to Madison.

Terra Domus Tile donated custom painted tile to Milwaukee.

Schluter donated Quadec and transitions to Madison.

Almost 300 local businesses combined in both cities donated or volunteered.The Madison makeover was valued over $700,000 and the Milwaukee makeover was valued over $20,000.