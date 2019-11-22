FCNews unveils inaugural issue of RSA magazine

New York—FCNews is proud to announce the latest addition to our portfolio: RSA, the magazine for the flooring retail sales professional. Welcome to our inaugural issue!

This new publication was born out of the need to connect suppliers directly to retail sales pros—those on the front line and most influential in controlling the sale—and we look forward to taking this journey with you. Never before has there been a magazine geared expressly for this audience. As the industry leader, the time had come for FCNews to step up and become that conduit—enter RSA.

Our new venture looks to tackle the industry in new and different ways. First, RSA will support the needs of suppliers by providing valuable product knowledge direct to our audience through features, articles and our dedicated PK pages. Our soon-to-launch RSA website will also contain PK videos from suppliers who choose this route for additional direct-to-RSA educational opportunities. Next, RSA furthers that education for the retail sales associate with columns and features that give insights into new product lines, tips and tricks of the trade, strategies for growing sales, etc. Every issue of RSA also features our “RSA Spotlight” that highlights one retail sales professional taking their profession to the next level. These spotlights—in addition to giving well-deserved recognition to exemplary RSAs—offer valuable insights for other sales pros looking to learn from their peers and gain new best practices. Finally, RSA looks to reach outside the realm of flooring with new content that supports the retail sales professional from the inside out. That content includes lifestyle pieces geared toward health and wellness, personal and professional financing, retirement planning and much more.

Again, it is with great pride that we launch RSA. Please click the link below to gain access to the full inaugural issue. And as we embark on this new venture, we ask you to give us your feedback. We are open to learning what works and what doesn’t, what you want to see more of and what you want to see less of. This is a learning opportunity for us, too, and we value your insights. You are the pros in your field, and we are here to support your needs. We encourage you to reach out to us at info@fcnews.net.

Access the issue here.