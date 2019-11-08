Enter submissions for Schönox’s Worst Subfloor Contest

Florence, Ala.—The sixth annual Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest is in full swing and, according to the company, competition is fiercer than ever. Industry members can enter their projects here.

Since its inception in 2013, there have been 496 projects entered, covering more than 1,243,000 square feet. The deadline for this year’s contest is Dec. 15; however, if contestants enter before Thanksgiving they will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 VISA gift card.

Installer team prizes are as follows: first-place winners receive an offshore, deep-sea fishing trip; the second-place team will win an 256GB Apple iPhone 11; and the third-place team will receive a 44mm Apple Watch. Company prizes include: first place–$7,000 Schönox Dollars; second place–$4,000 Schönox Dollars; and third place–$1,000 Schönox Dollars.

The winners will be announced at the company’s customer appreciation event in Las Vegas during the International Surfaces Event. Contestants do not have to be present to win.

