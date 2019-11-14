Durkan kicks off BDNY with after-hours program at The Shed

New York—Durkan hosted an exclusive event at The Shed in New York City’s Hudson Yards this week for more than 200 guests in town attending BDNY. The flooring manufacturer, a division of Mohawk Group, brought together architecture, design and hospitality professionals on Sunday for an evening of socializing and unwinding from the annual trade show. Together they experienced a dynamic presentation featuring three hands-on architects responsible for recent projects that are decidedly innovative.

In addition to exploring The Shed, special guests interacted with the custom flooring that Durkan produced for the eighth-floor Tisch Skylights. Rockwell Group, which collaborated on the architecture for the project, specified wide-plank solid white oak hardwood composed into a unique configuration for the 7,500-square-foot rehearsal and event space. Each day natural light pours in from two skylights and floor-to-ceiling window banks that face the Hudson River and the now-iconic Vessel centerpiece.

Headlining the evening’s program, which was titled “Gathering Places: Buildings That Foster Creativity and Conversation,” were Rockwell’s Greg Keffer, partner and studio leader; along with Anne Marie Lubrano, partner, Lubrano Ciavarra Architects; and Adam Rolston, managing and creative director of INC Architecture & Design. Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Design magazine, served as moderator. While much of the discussion focused on The Shed, Lubrano’s work for the TWA Hotel at JFK and Rolston’s for the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge also were featured.

“The Shed is a great source of pride for all involved because of its unparalleled place on the cultural scene as home to every type of art—music, dance, theater and the visual arts,” said David Duncan, senior vice president of sales at Durkan. “It was critical that the architecture and interior design be a match to this higher purpose, and so we feel extremely privileged to have Durkan product play such an integral part of the built environment.”