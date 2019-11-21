Domotex USA renews partnership with NARI Atlanta

Chicago—For the second year in a row, Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), the organizer of Domotex USA , has entered into a partnership with the National Association of the Remodeling Industry Atlanta Chapter (NARI Atlanta) for the Domotex USA trade show. NARI Atlanta is a non-profit trade association dedicated to professionals in the remodeling industry. The association features more than 240 members, offering its membership business development, a platform for advocacy and remodeling industry intelligence.

“NARI Atlanta is excited to again partner with Domotex USA to participate in the 2020 event where our members will secure insight into flooring trends from a variety of national and international floor covering providers,” said Kathryn Stempler, executive director of NARI Atlanta Chapter. “NARI Atlanta leaders look forward to connecting one-on-one with our members during the show and to reaching other professional remodelers who are interested in joining our association.”

All NARI Atlanta members will receive complimentary access to the Domotex USA 2020 trade show and will secure a discount on educational passes.

“We look forward to welcoming NARI Atlanta members to Domotex USA 2020 so they can take advantage of valuable educational sessions and networking opportunities alongside their peers, world-class exhibitors and industry thought leaders,” said Donna Busse, show director of Domotex USA at HFUSA.

Visit Domotex USA 2020 for more information on the upcoming show and register to attend at domotexusa.com/reg/.