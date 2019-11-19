Crossville introduces Jazz Age

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has launched the Jazz Age porcelain tile collection, which captures the look of traditional hardwood floors with an authentically aged patina. Inspired by the character and style of the flooring found in a nightclub of the ’20s or ’30s, Jazz Age’s surface visual features touches of distressing and marks that would occur over time in busy venues.

“We developed Jazz Age so that each detail on the tile planks tells a story,” explained Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing, Crossville. “You’ll see what appears to be wear from nightly dancing on the wood graining, and we mimicked the high-low sheen club floors get from waxing. We even included the look of scuffs and subtle undulations that would come from chair legs and tapping feet.”

According to Waldrep, these authentic, timeworn wood details are interpreted in durable and enduring porcelain tile that is ideal for high traffic and wet areas in which true wood could never be specified. “Jazz Age is a distinct evolution in wood-look tile that will give designers a great alternative for so many projects and unique applications,” she added.

The collection’s four wood-look hues (Louis, Duke, Count and Billie) offer natural tones in an 8 x 48-inch plank tiles. Two mosaic options—the standard 2 x 2-inch square mosaic and a herringbone mosaic—invite creativity to complete any design. The covebase and bullnose trim allow for fully finished looks.

Jazz Age is easy to clean and maintain, even in high-traffic areas in commercial or residential settings.

